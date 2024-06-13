Ansonia volleyball hosts Little Tiger Volleyball Camp

The campers got to spend some time learning from and playing with the high school players. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The Ansonia High School coaching staff led the camp both days. The campers worked on different skills, like serving, throughout the camp.

By Drew Terhall

ANSONIA — The Ansonia High School volleyball program hosted their Little Tiger Volleyball Camp on June 12 and 13 at the Field House. The camp was separated into two sessions, one for the third and fourth graders with the second session for the fifth and sixth graders.

The campers got the chance to run some drills with the Ansonia volleyball coaching staff and high school players. They got to learn the basics of the game and had some fun along the way.

Along with the different drills, the campers got to play some games to work on their volleyball skills. Even the high school players got to hop in and play along with the campers.

