Flag certificate presentation at Bear’s Mill

GREENVILLE — Friday, June 28, the Sons of American Revolution (SAR) will be presenting a Flag Certificate to Bear’s Mill. The ceremony will include the color guard. The Richard Montgomery Chapter of SAR is the local chapter serving Southwest Ohio and is a charitable organization affiliated with the Ohio and National SAR. The members have proven ancestry to patriotic activity during the Revolutionary War and the founding of the United States of America.

Flag Certificate Awards encourage businesses, institutions, and individuals to fly the flag of the United States daily and correctly. The flag at Bear’s Mill is located on the walking path to the dam, in front of Darke County’s Vietnam Memorial. The memorial displays a plaque listing the Darke County men who did not make it back from Vietnam.

The Darke County Parks and SAR would like to invite the public to attend the ceremony at Bear’s Mill 6450 Arcanum Bear’s Mill Road, Greenville, starting at 2 p.m. on June 28.