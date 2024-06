Pictured are some of the Union City Lions members working at the Breakfast - unidentified customer; Lions Chad Enicks, Dave Lenkensdofer, Blake CLevenger, Joe Wyant, Len Hindsley, and Cheryl Marcum. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — The Union CIty Lions Club again this year provided the breakfast for the annual Randolph County Fly-In held on June 8, at the Randolph County Airport in Winchester, Ind. Over 300 breakfasts of eggs, sausage, toast and drinks were served to over 300 attendees.

Door prizes were provided by merchants from Union City and Winchester.

Plane rides were available and 141 people participated is the flight over Winchester.