Moss named to Dean’s List

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Congratulations to Manchester University students who have earned a place on the Spring 2024 Dean’s List for their academic achievements.

At the end of each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs publishes the list.

Elizabeth Moss of Greenville was named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List.

Moss was among nearly 360 students named to the Dean’s List. Moss is studying Early Childhood & Elementary Education.

Undergraduate students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean’s List.

In North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester University provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.