Three schools hold alumni banquet

Westmont High School class of 1954 (70 year class): William Murphy, Duane Richards, Sue Manning Baker, Arthella Mote Pollock, and Jean Merkl. Submitted photos Westmont High School class of 1964 (60 year class): Linda Robbins Miller, Joseph Lizak, Lois Flatter Moody, Ellis Bates, Mary Starks Lizak, Nina Teaford Leibfacher, Myra Hyre Coleman, and Phyllis Weimer Michaelsen. Submitted photos 1949 Class: 75 year Graduating Class of Palestine and Hollansburg High Schools: Dorothy Foreman Hiatt, and Dorothy Bevins Cloyd. Submitted photos Palestine and Hollansburg High School Alumni: Helen Lowdenslager Graham, Betty Grim Routzong, Lowell “Bud” House, Dorothy Bevins Cloyd, Martha Grim Warvel, and Dorothy Foreman Hiatt. Submitted photos

PALESTINE — Alaskan Cruise was the theme of the 2024 Palestine, Hollansburg, and Westmont Alumni Banquet which was held on Saturday, June 15.

There were 111 alumni and their guests that attended the banquet held at the Golden Eagle Christian Center in Palestine. Following a delicious meal prepared by Kathy Best and the staff of the Golden Eagle the alumni enjoyed entertainment by Rick Brewer as well as an evening of reminiscing.

Westmont’s class of 1954 was honored as the class having graduated 70 years ago. Also recognized as an honored class was the Westmont class of 1964, their alumni graduated 60 years ago. Special recognition was given to those present from the Palestine High School and Hollansburg High School class of 1949 honored for having graduated 75 years ago. It was an evening much enjoyed by those who attended.