Lady Blackhawks basketball make the time to teach the next group of players

The young campers and the high school players pose for a camp photo. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The high school players got to lead the campers through the different drills. The campers got to learn the basics while competing against each other at times.

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley High School girls basketball program hosted their two-day youth camp on June 18 and 19. Girls grades fifth through eighth got the chance to learn the fundamentals of the game.

Mississinawa Valley girls basketball head coach Michael Paige said even with the summer league and summer shootouts the high school team have been playing, he wanted to take the time to teach the next group of players the basics.

“We got a lot going on this summer, but we wanted to make sure we got our youth camp in. Make sure we can get some of these younger girls started in the right direction with fundamentals,” Paige said.

While the coaching staff planned out the different games and drills the campers went through, it was the high school players taking charge and coaching the campers through the drills.

The players demonstrated what to do in the drills and played some basketball alongside the campers. The young kids got the chance to do the same drills the players do on a daily basis.

It was a chance for the high school players to coach up the next group of Lady Blackhawks.