Camp Lulu helps teens deal with grief

The deadline for applications for Camp Lulu’s grief camp is July 1. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — This summer The House that Lulu Built will be offering their first camp tailored specifically for young adults ages 16-18 who are coping with the death of a loved one.

Camp Lulu will provide a nurturing environment where they can express their emotions and connect with others who understand their journey. Through engaging activities, open discussions, and guidance on healthy coping mechanisms, we want to help these young adults to process their grief and find healing. We hope this to be a support for grieving families, offering comfort, and the opportunity for kids to honor the memories of their loved ones in a positive and uplifting setting.

Applications are due by July 1. Applications must be submitted by mail to The House that Lulu Built, PO Box 733, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or by email at [email protected].

Applications can be found at thehousethatlulubuilt.org under Camp Lulu 2024 or by emailing [email protected].