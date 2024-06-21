Hayner announces 2024 road trips

Hayner Hits the Road will end its season with a trip to New York. Submitted photo

TROY — Registration is now open for the three remaining fall trips. Hayner Hits the Road will host a day trip to Indianapolis on Wednesday, Sept. 12 featuring a tour of the James Whitcomb Riley Museum Home at 528 Lockerbie St. One of the only preservations of a 19th-century residence in the entire country, this National Historic Landmark offers visitors a chance to step through the front door and back in time.

Built in 1872, the Italianate style Home features original Victorian art and furnishings, as well as many artifacts that belonged to Riley. He became a national celebrity through his poetry about Indiana, nature, and childhood. He joined the lecture circuit and recited his poetry in major theaters across the country. He introduced the rest of America to what it meant to be from Indiana, earning him the nickname the “Hoosier Poet.”

At the peak of his career in 1893, his friends, the Nickums and Holsteins, invited him to share their home at 528 Lockerbie St. He lived here for the next 23 years of his life until his death on July 22, 1916.

Traveler’s will enjoy a lunch of German cuisine at The Rathskeller German Club. Established in 1894, The Rathskeller is the city’s oldest restaurant still in operation today and is regularly voted the best German restaurant in Indy. Located in the basement of the Athenaeum, The Rathskeller is reminiscent of both a quaint inn tucked in the Bavarian hills and a lively beer hall in Munich.

The day will conclude with a visit to the Newfield’s Campus including the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Fairbanks Park, the Gardens, Lilly House & the Elder Greenhouse. Founded in 1883 as the Art Association of Indianapolis, the first permanent museum was opened in 1906 as part of the John Herron Art Institute. The name Newfields is a celebration of the IMA’s past and a commitment to its future. It is because of the Lilly family’s generous donation of the Oldfields estate 50 years ago, and generations of dedicated supporters, that the museum and campus has become the cultural institution we find there today. In 1969, the Art Association of Indianapolis changed its name to the Indianapolis Museum of Art, and in 1970 the museum moved to its current location.

Chicago will be the destination for a five-day/four-night trip on October 7-11. Lodging will be at the historic Palmer House. The story of downtown Chicago’s Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel, is one of romance and undeniable charm. Potter Palmer was a Chicago business magnate—well-known for various endeavors, including his significant role in the development of downtown Chicago’s iconic State Street. Bertha Honoré Palmer, 23 years Potter’s junior, was a wealthy socialite who also had a drive to learn and succeed. An introduction by Potter’s former business partner, Marshall Field, sparked a romance—and eventual engagement—between Potter and Bertha that led to perhaps one of the most extravagant wedding gifts of all time – Palmer House. It was a grand Chicago Hotel—one destined to take its place among the most luxurious hotels in Chicago and beyond. However, only 13 days after its grand opening, the Palmer House fell victim to the Great Chicago Fire. But that didn’t deter Potter. Determined to rebuild his hotel, Potter secured a $1.7 million loan–negotiated on his signature alone. On November 8, 1873, the new Palmer House welcomed its first guests, marking the opening of what would become the nation’s longest continually operating hotel.

The trip will include breakfast at the hotel each morning and dinner destinations including Morton’s Steak House, Topo Gigio in Olde Town, and Greektown, a touring Broadway Show, Navy Pier, Skydeck Observatory, Art Institute of Chicago, Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio, Lincoln Park Conservatory, Water Tower Place, an Architectural Cruise and guided tour of Chicago.

To celebrate the Holiday Season, their final trip of the year will be Christmas in New York City-December 9-13. This trip features lodging in the heart of Times Square at the Hotel Edison. In the center of the bright lights of Broadway and the bustle of Times Square, the Hotel Edison offers a treasurable stay in the heart of NYC’s Theater District. Featuring vintage touches and an art deco aesthetic dating to the hotel’s historic opening day during the Jazz Age, Hotel Edison sits at the crossroads of innovation and luxurious hospitality. The trip will include breakfast at the hotel each morning and all dinners including Patsy’s, Tony di Napoli, Hurley’s and The View-a rotating restaurant 48 floors above Times Square. Guests will enjoy the Rockefeller Plaza Tree and 5th Ave. Christmas Lights, Rockettes Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall & backstage tour of Radio City, a Broadway Show, Metropolitan Museum of Art, 9/11 Museum & Memorial, guided tour of New York City including Macy’s, Grand Central Station, Central Park and more.

The Hayner Hits the Road trips are all-inclusive including transportation, lodging, breakfasts and dinners, admission to all scheduled activities, and gratuities.

Please visit www.troyhayner.org for additional information, to register and to pay. If you have questions, call David or Rachael at the Hayner, 937-339-0457. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.