Hayner begins new classes in July

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to announce its next session of classes is beginning in July. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. July – December class topics include painting, drawing, multimedia collage, knitting, jewelry making, card making, pottery, ballroom dance, round dance, yoga, genealogy, and computer technology for seniors and their care givers. The Hayner Center also offers several classes just for kids, including Home School Art.

For more information about the July – December classes and to register, visit their website at www.troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at (937) 339-0457.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m, Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m.

The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.