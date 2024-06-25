CenterPoint accepts applications for grants

DAYTON — The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is currently accepting applications for its second and final 2024 grant cycle through July 26.

Funded separately and financially independent from the utility, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation strives to be a catalyst in the communities it serves by leveraging everyday opportunities and resources to increase the vibrancy of these communities. Grants are awarded to eligible nonprofit organizations whose primary address is located in CenterPoint Energy’s footprint and has programs that support community vitality and education. Priority consideration is given to programs that serve low-to-moderate income families and under-resourced communities and provide increased access to nonprofit programs and services.

“We are proud of the impact our foundation has in helping our communities achieve extraordinary outcomes,” said June Deadrick, Vice President, Community Relations at CenterPoint Energy. “Our focus remains on investing in initiatives enhancing lives today, while building a strong foundation for a better tomorrow. We encourage eligible organizations to apply for a grant during this funding cycle.”

In the first cycle of 2024, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation awarded more than $8 million in grants across Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. Some of the projects funded in early 2024 include:

JobSource (Indiana): JobSource’s Heartland Scholar House Program received a $100,000 grant from the Foundation to support expansion of the program into Marion and Muncie, Indiana. Scholar House helps to end the cycle of generational poverty by helping single parents graduate from the post-secondary institution of their choosing, while offering housing and high-quality childcare for their children.

Project Build a Future (Louisiana): For more than 20 years, Project Build a Future has helped low-to-moderate income community members purchase homes in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Foundation awarded a $90,000 grant to Project Build a Future to help provide supportive services so that homeownership can be within reach for underserved community members. Through support from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation and other community organizations, Project Build a Future is helping break cycles of poverty within the community.

The Works Museum (Minnesota): The Works Museum aims to increase access for students to hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, or STEAM, educational opportunities. Through a $100,000 grant from the Foundation, a mobile STEAM lab will be funded that will remove barriers for elementary school students across the state to participate in education that fosters curiosity and creativity. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is proud to support the next generation of engineers and problem solvers.

Mississippi Children’s Museum (Mississippi): The Mississippi Children’s Museum hosts the Read to Succeed Camp to increase student success and their readiness for fourth grade. Through a $20,000 grant from the Foundation, students from Jackson Public School District who have not successfully passed the 3rd Grade Reading Summative Assessment will be provided literacy-based lessons and one-on-one tutoring to get them ready to retake this test. The Read to Succeed Camp provides individualized learning and resources to help make third graders prepared to enter fourth grade.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton (Ohio): The Foundation provided a $125,000 grant to fund one new home build in an underserved Dayton neighborhood. The remainder of the grant will support Habitat’s critical home repair program, so older adults can age in place in a safe and secure home.

Neighborhood Strong (Texas): Neighborhood Strong aims to enhance the quality of life for residents within the City of Lufkin, Texas, Angelina County and eight adjacent counties. The Foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to Neighborhood Strong to help repair, modify and reconstruct homes for underserved homeowners in these communities, helping to benefit seniors, individuals with disabilities, veterans and lower-income individuals. With the support of the Foundation and other organizations, Neighborhood Strong is making a lifechanging impact for community members.

For more details on how the CenterPoint Energy Foundation is making a difference in the communities it serves and for information on how to apply for a grant, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.