MSG, city release statement on Veterans Banners Program

Usually by mid-June the downtown area shows its patriotism with banners of Greenville’s heroes. Mayor Jeff Whitaker vowed to have the banners installed by the end of the day on Friday, June 28. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — Main Street Greenville and the City of Greenville would like to address the community regarding the Veteran’s Banner program.

Beginning in 2014, Main Street Greenville, a non-profit organization with a volunteer board, coordinated a Veteran’s Banner Program to honor those who have served our country. Banners were purchased with the understanding of a specific duration for which the banners would be displayed throughout the city, and they are removed from the light poles after Veteran’s Day each year. The City of Greenville’s Street Department provided the labor to install the banners. No new banners were solicited for 2024.

Over the past several years, the design committee of Main Street Greenville has considered ways to evolve and improve this program for the future, based on examples from organizations such as Military Tribute Banners and other communities across the nation. However, an apology is owed to the community for the lack of communication about these plans and the feelings that this has caused.

The intent was to evolve the program to create a peaceful and dignified, yet highly visited location for the Veteran’s Banners in the Greenville City Parks, where there are walking paths, multiple community events, and visitors, and to model the program after other communities who utilize various programs to honor their Veterans. While there have been discussions with multiple entities, no plans have been finalized.

Plans are being discussed for how the program can be improved. Until the details of an improved program are finalized, the decision has been made to promptly reinstall the existing Veteran’s banners for the duration of the 2024 season, through the Veteran’s Day Holiday as they have been in the past. Anyone who has picked up their banner and would like to have it installed may bring it to the Main Street Greenville Office during office hours. If different arrangements are needed, please contact Main Street Greenville at 937-548-4998.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that relies on the help of community volunteers to succeed. While there is a monthly merchant meeting held by Main Street Greenville to communicate information to downtown merchants, decisions regarding Main Street Greenville programs are made by the Board of Trustees and its various committees. We encourage the community to continue patronizing our local businesses that make our downtown a great place to visit. For more information, please visit mainstreetgreenville.org.

A sincere thank you is extended to each and every Veteran, and their families, in our community for the sacrifices they and their families have made for our nation.