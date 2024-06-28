Ft. Jefferson UM Ice Cream Social

GREENVILLE — Escape the heat and enjoy an Ice Cream Social hosted by the Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church at the Wayne Lakes Beach on Saturday, July 20, from 4-6 p.m. The menu for purchase will include: chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, cole slaw, baked beans, cake, pies and of course a variety of Ice Cream. Please join us for a meal, maybe even a swim and refreshing Ice Cream during this special time of Summer.

Wayne Lakes Beach is located at 1180 Main Drive, Greenville (Wayne Lakes). The public is invited. For further information, you may contact Ft. Jefferson Church office at 937 548 4410. Please leave a message if calling when office is closed and someone will return your call.

Now, you know everyone can’t resist Ice Cream and social time on July 20. Come on out and join in the fun, relaxation and some delicious food.