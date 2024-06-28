GMCB presents a Celebration of Independence

John and Chelsea Whirledge

GREENVILLE — The GMCB will present A Celebration of Independence this Sunday, June 30, 7 p.m. The concert will be the first of the 2024 season. The concert will take place at the Marling Band shell in the Greenville City Park. The concert is free and open to the public.

This week, the band will feature the vocal stylings of John and Chelsea Whirledge. John and Chelsea have entertained the park audience for many years and are mainstays for the Celebration of Independence show. The show will feature many songs that are intended to help us celebrate the birth of our nation. There will be overtures, marches, and other songs for your listening pleasure. John and Chelsea will certainly add much star power to this show.

It is difficult to describe the damage that has occurred in the park due to the tornado. The city personnel are working tirelessly to clean up debris and it is a huge task. Much of the parking lot is debris from the clean up of the park. There is limited parking space available around the shell and they ask that you be sensitive to the needs of their seasoned citizens. There is plenty of parking available at the Harmon Field parking lot adjacent to the shell if you do not mind a little extra walk. Plenty of bench seating is available for you to enjoy their show and as always, you are invited to bring your own blanket or lawn chair. Again, the concerts are always free and open to the public. the concert series is a great way to enjoy an evening of music and our Celebration of independence in our wonderful city park.