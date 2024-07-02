VRHC raises funds for Alzheimer’s

Staff and residents raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association during its Longest Day project. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — The residents and staff of Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center participated in the “The Longest Day” campaign on June 20th, to raise funds and awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease. During the community event held on the day with the most light – the summer solstice – they raised $2,170 to benefit those with memory loss diseases and their caregivers.

The team secured an impressive second-place spot among all donations raised for Alzheimer’s research in Darke County. They raised the money through a combination of bake sales and craft sales throughout June. These fundraising events coincided with June’s Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

By combining their creativity and passion, residents from the memory care unit led by Activities Director Bambi McLure crafted jewelry accented with purple ribbons and sold them to staff and visitors. In another activity that demonstrates some of the specialized activity needs for memory patients, McLure used soap bubbles to entertain residents. Director of Marketing Crystal North explained that “Bubbles are a fun reminder of childhood and provide instant enjoyment.”

“Alzheimer’s is a disease that steals from everybody. It doesn’t just affect an individual, it takes a toll on families and caregivers,” said North. “Although understanding and treating the disease has grown by leaps and bounds, a cure is yet to be found. Our efforts are part of the mission to find a cure through research and to support those affected by the disease.”

The idea for the Longest Day project came from the Alzheimer’s Association, which encourages people to observe this day with a special activity. Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and the largest percentage are 65 and older, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia – a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60% to 80% of dementia cases.

For further information, please contact Elizabeth Clark, Admissions Director, at 937-526-5570, or visit the Versailles Rehab website at www.versaillesrehab.com.