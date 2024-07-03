BWC reopens safety grant programs

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) announced the reopening of the Safety Grant program, which assists employers in purchasing equipment to protect their employees.

BWC’s grant program is accepting applications for three grants: the Safety Intervention Grant (SIG), the Firefighter Exposure to Environmental Elements Grant (FEEEG), and the School Safety and Security Grant (SSSG).

“Keeping the people of Ohio safe in the workplace is so important,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I encourage employers to look at these grant opportunities and invest in safety for their employees.”

The Safety Grant Program has $35 million available to employers in Fiscal Year 2025.

“We are thrilled to once again offer these grants to Ohio’s employers,” said BWC Administrator/CEO John Logue. “When employers choose to invest in safety, we all win.”

The School Safety and Security – HVAC Grant (SSSG-HVAC) program has been combined with the School Safety and Security Grant to simplify the application process for employers. All eligible expenses under SSSG-HVAC will now be available under SSSG.

In February 2024, BWC’s safety grant program paused accepting applications due to an overwhelmingly positive submission response. BWC received an additional $8 million for grants submitted prior to Feb. 29, 2024. Employers who submitted prior to Feb. 29 do not need to submit new applications. BWC will begin processing all remaining applications on July 1.

The safety grant application process is designed to be straightforward, allowing employers to complete it independently. Employers who choose to engage with an outside grant writer must still work through BWC to meet all application requirements. BWC is not affiliated with any grant writing services, and any associated fees are the sole responsibility of the employer and do not count toward BWC’s matching requirements.

Information on eligibility and policies for each grant can be found at https://info.bwc.ohio.gov/for-employers/safety-and-training/safety-grants.