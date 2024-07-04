Ansonia Fire Department hosts annual Firecracker 5k

The Ansonia Fire Department once again hosted the Firecracker 5k on the morning of the Fourth of July. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Bennett Lehman took first overall in the event. From walkers to runners, everyone had a great time helping out a great cause.

ANSONIA — The Ansonia Fire Department held it’s annual Firecracker 5k on July 4 at Ansonia Local Schools. Just under 300 participants walked or ran the course early in the morning.

Starting beside the school, participants went down Tiger Way and turned onto E Canal St. They went down and back to complete the 5k.

Funds from the race go to the fire department to help keep the fire department’s equipment maintained and up to date.

In the male division, Bennett Lehman took first place with a time of 17:06.7. Jack Spitzer took second with a time of 17:24.9 and Matthew Lee took third with 18:04.5.

In the female division, Ashley Lefeld took first with a time of 19:42.7. Alaina Weidner Siefring took second with a time of 20:07.5 and Isabelle Rammel took third with 20:33.0.

