Disney’s The Little Mermaid tickets are on sale now

Scuttle serenades Ariel and Eric in hopes that the prince will “kiss the girl”. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The Towne & Country Players want the community to be “a part of their world” as they put on Disney’s The Little Mermaid July 17th through July 20th.

This adventure follows the youngest of King Triton’s daughter’s, Ariel, played by Julia Graber. She is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric, Anthony Kellner. Following her heart, Ariel makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula, Anna Libertini, to experience life on land.

Can Ariel find true love and find her voice, or will she succumb to the sea witch? Join the cast as they take you on an adventure of fun, laughter, thrills, and romance with every turn.

“Life is better, down where it’s wetter”, so come”under the sea” by purchasing tickets at www.towneandcountryplayers.com.

Hotel Versailles will also be partnering with Towne & Country Players to offer a dinner and show package for all five performances. Dinner will take place in the 1819 Room at Hotel Versailles with a cash bar cocktail hour followed by a dinner of chicken, short ribs, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies, a salad, and mermaid themed dessert. The buffet starts at 5 p.m.

The cost is $45 per person, and it includes a ticket and buffet dinner. Proceeds go to Towne and Country Players. You can purchase tickets through www.towneandcountryplayers.com or call 937-417-1094.

This year, T&CP is honored to add a new theatre scholarship in memory of a member of their theatre family, Tricia Monnin Carson. The Tricia Monnin Carson Spirit of Theatre Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior who has participated in a T&CP production. The scholarship will honor the parts of Tricia that “blessed the organization: a joy of performing, bringing people together, and being a light to those around them.”

Applications for 2024 graduates are available at www.towneandcountryplayers.com/scholarship. The applications and letters or recommendations must be postmarked by July 10th. This scholarship is open to students from Versailles and surrounding communities who have participated in a Towne and Country Players Production.

T&CP would like to thank all the sponsors whose support makes the shows possible, and give a special thank you to Classic Carriers for recently delivering the stage set to the Versailles Theatre. Get tickets before it is too late.