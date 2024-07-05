Local Briefs

DCP Commissioners meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting on Wednesday, July 10, 10 a.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 State Route 502 W., Greenville. This meeting is for the approval of the 2025 tax budget.

Bradford BoE meeting

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session, 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 10, at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford, in room 404. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the board must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law.