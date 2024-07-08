Hill, Spencer earn Little Miss, Mister titles

Maverick Spencer and Anastasia Hill (center) were crowned Little Mister and Miss Red, White and Blue in Ansonia. They are shown with Samuel Barga, best dressed boy, Barrett Kocher, first runner-up boy, Lucy Kremer, first runner-up girl, and Emma Beisner, best dressed girl. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate Ansonia’s Little Mister and Miss Red, White and Blue Maverick Spencer and Anastasia Hill. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

ANSONIA — Seventeen girls and 13 boys gave it their all on Friday, July 5 as they tried to be named Ansonia’s Little Miss and Mister Red, White and Blue. The pageant was held during the annual Ansonia July 4th celebration. The event featured the young boys and girls in their most patriotic outfits answering questions from the emcee.

Anastasia Hill won the attention of the judges and was crowned Little Miss Red, White and Blue and Maverick Spencer did the same for the boys to earn the title Little Mister Red, White and Blue.

The kids were each asked what their favorite candy is and what is their favorite summer activity. The most popular answer for candy was lollipop, but there was a large range of favorite flavors. There were a few that preferred Sour Patch Kids and one little girl likes Smartees. Chocolate was the most popular answer for the boys. For their favorite summer activity, the girls seemed to like swimming while the boys liked baseball, swimming, doing crafts and building LEGOs.

Earning first runner-up for the girls was Lucy Kremer and for the boys it was Barrett Kocher.

Winning the awards for best dressed was Emma Beisner and Samuel Barga.

Additional contestants for Little Miss were Jove Walters, Zoe Young, Layla Young, MaKinley Good, Alayna Kocher, Kennedy Moneysmith, Winnie Walters, Raelynn Barga, Summitt Rowland, Oaklynn Seger, Cali Young, Reagan Helton, Charlee Hall and Delaney Bubeck.

Additional contestants for Little Mister were Ayden Beisner, Dax Thwaits, Kason Banks, Lincoln Rowland, Easten Thwaits, Isaac Seger, Noah Johnson, Brecklen Hart, Cason Hart and Swayer Moneysmith.

