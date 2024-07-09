Englewood Arts Festival is Aug. 10 and 11

The annual Englewood Arts Festival parade will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD — The city of Englewood will be celebrating the 50th Englewood Art Festival, Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11 under the trees at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd. Festivities begin Saturday at 8 a.m. with the 5K Classic Run. The race starts and finishes on Union Blvd, south of Kindred Funeral Home. The Festival Parade follows at 9 a.m. on Union Blvd. from West Wenger Road to Centennial Park with 107.7’s Kristi Leigh, Northmont native, serving as grand marshal.

Over 100 Artists will be selling their handmade work from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Northmont High School Marching Band will kick off Saturday’s entertainment at noon followed by Willow Creek Band at 1:30 p.m. performing bluegrass, rock and gospel. At 4 p.m. the Bucket List Players, a local horn band, will play tribute to all the great funk, rock, soul and R&B. Sunday’s entertainment begins at 1:30 a.m. with the Englewood Civic Band taking the bandstand under the direction of Roy Swanson. Daytonian Ryan Roth, award winning Elvis impersonator, will close the entertainment beginning at 3:30 p.m. A Charity Car Show will take place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration from 9 a.m. to noon. Awards will be given at 2:30 p.m. Entry fee is $10 for those entering their cars. All proceeds benefit Community Table.

Linda Bryan, festival chairwoman said “Plan on eating at the festival.” “We have 19 food vendors including food trucks.” Selection includes Burgers, Cajun, gyros, Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Bier Garden and more.”

For more information visit http://www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival.