Year-end school updates

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Congratulations to the following eighth graders who earned the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence, these students held a 3.75-4.0 GPA for four years at Arcanum-Butler Middle School: Bella Baker, Roy Baumle, Avery Bowser, Raelynn Branham, Brynn Byers, Callum Chadwick, Lexi Dillman, Genevieve Dues, Brooklynne Eley, Kali Frazee, Madylan Gahret, Mollei Gilbert, Haddasah Hatfield, Kennedy Hayes, Rees Hoffman, Mason Kendig, Connor Kingery, Hudson Knaus, Lailee McCubbin, Aydia Miller, Landon Patterson, Maci Pechie, Landry Rhodehamel, Laney Riffell, Josie Schwartz, Mackenzie Subler, Ella Warren, Kinzie Williams, and Gabrielle Wooten. Way to go eighth graders!!

The Middle School Choir received an Excellent rating at the Festival of Music at Kings Island! Thank you to Mrs. Jessica Berry for organizing this trip and providing this experience for our students. Mrs. Berry had a great first year at Arcanum! Congratulations!

The eighth graders had a successful trip to Washington, D.C., on May 21-24. Our students once again represented Arcanum very well as several vendors let our chaperones know how impressed they were with their respectfulness and attentiveness during the tours. During the trip, Brooklynne Eley, Kennedy Hayes, Kali Frazee, and Accalia Benton had the honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Thank you to Mrs. Tegtmeyer and Mrs. Garbig for organizing the trip and to K&K Tours for their work with the school.

The Administration of Arcanum-Butler Middle School would like to thank the countless parent volunteers and community supporters who made this year a success. It takes an army to support the events and programs that help make the school year fun and exciting for our students and our community steps up every time!

On Saturday, May 25th, 82 students from the Class of 2024 graduated (100%). Arianne Garrison, Hannah Kendig, and Ethan Bennett were Valedictorians; and Rylee Leeper, Kolin Frazee, Lily Johnting, Liam Chadwick, Michael Mann, and Jaelynn Hatfield were Salutatorians.

The 11th Annual Serve Arcanum event completed over sixty-eight projects this year. It was another fantastic year to serve the citizens of Arcanum.

Did you know that some of our first-grade students put their writing skills to beneficial use by writing thank you letters to Veterans who will be taking the Honor Flight out of Dayton this summer? This was a formidable community service project for our young citizens of Arcanum.

Congratulations to Pam McLain on her recent retirement and for her years of service in the school library. Congratulations Pam!

Three Middle School students from the AMS Aerial Drone Team qualified for the 2024 North Central Championship Ingenuity at Kettering University in Flint, Michigan. They competed with middle school and high school teams from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Wisconsin, and South Dakota. Students who qualified were:

Evan Beanblossom, and Zane Warren, sixth graders, and Payton Bankert, fifth grader. They competed in piloting skills, teamwork matches, and autonomous flights using computer programming. They were some of the youngest competitors there, and they did an impressive job representing our school! Thanks to Mrs. Cindy Dickman for her work with this program.

“Hot July brings cooling showers, apricots, and gillyflowers.” ~ Sara Coleridge

“July is a blind date with summer.” ~ Hal Borland