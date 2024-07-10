Common Pleas Court report

GREENVILLE — Travis L. Fliehman, Judge of the Darke County Court of Common Pleas, reported on the following actions undertaken by the Court for the month of June, 2024: http://www.darkecountycommonpleas.com.

There were 28 new civil cases filed or reopened; 16 civil cases were completed; 113 total civil cases remain pending.

There were 25 new criminal (felony) cases filed; 23 criminal cases were completed; 112 criminal cases remain pending.

Regarding domestic relations cases, 38 new cases or motions were filed or reopened; 32 cases or motions were completed. A total of 104 cases remain pending as of the end of June 2024

For further information, contact Judge Travis L. Fliehman, Common Pleas Court, Courthouse, Greenville, Ohio 45331 (937) 547-7325.