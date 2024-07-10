Muse Machine’s Summer Institute

DAYTON — Muse Machine, a nationally-celebrated arts education organization, offers an annual, free, four-day professional development opportunity for educators, featuring worldclass professional artists who demonstrate how to integrate a chosen art form into classroom curriculum.

From Monday, July 15 to Thursday, June 18, Muse Machine celebrates Dayton’s funk heritage at its Summer Institute for Educators, “Get in the Groove: Foundations for a Funky Classroom.” Dayton is the land of funk – and the musical and technological innovations of young Black musicians from Dayton’s west side live on today. Teachers will take a “fantastic voyage” into funk’s legacy and future while discovering this music’s capacity for creative self-expression and a shared sense of community.

Featured teaching artists include musician and composer LaFrae Sci, executive director of artistic programs at Willie Mae Rock Camp, musician and musical director, Deron Bell, leader of Deron Bell’s Smooth Jazz Band, internationally acclaimed storyteller, writer, performance artist, and educator Omopé Carter Daboiku, and singer-songwriter, poet, and dancer, Mariah Johnson, all of whom are originally from or currently reside in Dayton. Visual artist and musician Reginald H. Harmon and interdisciplinary artist Rodney Veal will also join the Institute team.

Teaching artist Deron Bell shares, “As a music educator and licensed practitioner of restorative practices, I believe that any teacher can connect with students on a deeper level through the universal language of music. Whether you’re new to music or an experienced musician, I want to help you transform your classroom dynamics and empower your students with essential life skills. Let’s make learning resonate with every note!”

Muse Machine’s executive director Ruth Reveal adds, “Over the years, Muse’s annual professional development for educators has explored a wide range of art forms, including devised theater, opera, and jazz. This year we are thrilled to focus on the groove that developed in our own city. The impact of Dayton funk music is one of the many reasons to take pride in calling this place ‘home.’”

Workshops will take place from Monday, June 15 through Thursday, June 18, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Arts Center in downtown Dayton and Tuesday sessions will be held at Central State University, Dayton location. Food and drink will be provided for registered attendees. Educators can earn 28 seat hours and/or three graduate credits.

All PreK-12 educators and administrators are invited to participate. For more information or to register, visit http://musemachine.com/institute, or contact Emily Gray, Director of Secondary and Educator Programs, [email protected]. Some Summer Institute sessions are open to the public, with no registration required; contact Emily Gray to participate.

Summer Institute for Educators is supported with funding from Ohio Arts Council, Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, Matt Moore & Janet Graul, and Transformative Justice Initiative.

About Muse Machine

Founded in 1982, Muse Machine is a place where imagination and inspiration meet teaching and learning. We envision schools transformed by the arts—every young person beginning a fulfilling lifelong journey as an arts maker, learner, audience member and patron—every teacher engaging deeply with outstanding artists, arts professionals, and artistic work—every family creating vivid memories of shared arts experiences. Muse annually serves 154 schools, 600 teachers and nearly 77,000 students from preschool through high school in a 13-county area across Western and Central Ohio.