FHS opens Rural Family Medicine Residency Clinic

Family Health Services announced the residents who will be part of the Rural Family Medicine Residency Clinic. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Family Health Services of Darke County celebrated the opening of its new Rural Family Medicine Residency Clinic with a community open house on June 28.

The clinic is a vital part of Family Health’s commitment to building a pipeline of home-grown physicians for the community. The accredited Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, established in July 2023, is a partnership between the federally qualified health center and Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine, as well as several other healthcare organizations. Three residents are accepted each year for a three-year training program. During their residency, residents gain a strong foundation in patient care through rotations in various medical specialties and locations.

More than 75 guests at the open house participated in tours of the new clinic space and had the opportunity to meet the program’s residents, including:

* Rahaf Alta’any, MBBS, R2 resident

* Kiren Brar, MD, R2 resident

* Humaira Kauser, MBBS, R2 resident

* Danielle Bornhorst, MD, incoming R1 resident

* Rafia Shah, MBBS, incoming R1 resident

* Hajra Sharif, MBBS, incoming R1 resident

“The open house is a celebration of the future of rural health medicine and a great opportunity for the community to see firsthand how we’re investing in the future of healthcare in our region,” said Jared Pollick, Family Health executive director. “We’re looking forward to crossing the finish line of our additional expansion efforts and increasing our breadth of services and capacity for patients served.”

Family Health’s landmark $24 million renovation and new facility project at its Greenville campus is expected to be complete by the end of this year.