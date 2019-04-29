Ansonia UMC ready for VBS

ANSONIA – Ansonia United Methodist Church is gearing up for its annual Vacation Bible School. This year’s theme is Kingdom Rock and will be held June 10-14, 9 a.m. to noon. VBS is open to children in preschool through sixth grade.

At Kingdom Rock, kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, experience epic Bible adventures, collect special items to remind them to stand strong, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with Fanfare Finale—a celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 11:30 a.m.

Registration is now open. Contact the church at (937) 337-5781 for more information or visit https://vbspro.events/p/events/ansoniaumc.

They are also looking for Crew Leaders. These are teen or adult helpers who lead a small group (5-7) kids around for the week. Their job is to build a great relationship with your crew, to help make sure that they are safe, to lead small discussions with their crew and to help them with games, experiments, etc.