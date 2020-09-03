East Main’s ‘Praise in the Park’ on Sept. 13

GREENVILLE — The East Main Church of Christ, located at 419 East Main Street, Greenville, will be holding a “Praise in the Park” worship service on Sunday, September 13, 10:30 a.m., at the Greenville City Park Band Shell. Those attending the special service will be seated at a safe distance and they are encouraged to wear a face covering.

The theme for the morning will be “Kindness Rocks!” The church youth will be leading much of the “Youth Sunday” service, which will also be a kick-off to the church’s fall programs. They will perform the skit, “All Kinds of Kindness.” The service will also include special music by Kandee Combs and communion.

There will be a meal after the service in the picnic shelter by the football field. This will be a cook-out and lunch prepared beforehand using sanitary standards. Those attending the meal are asked to bring their own drink, or sired, may make a donation to help defray the costs,

At this special event, East Main is inviting everyone in the congregation and anyone else to participate in “The 30-Day Kindness Challenge” from September 13th to October 13th. The program encourages participants to choose one individual (spouse, family, friend, co-worker) who they interact with regularly. Then, every day avoid saying or listening to anything negative; say something positive and encouraging to them and; do something kind for them. The challenge is overwhelmingly helpful in improving relationships. For more information, contact East Main Church of Christ at 937-547-1557.