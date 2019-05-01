GREENVILLE – Memory Lane Senior Prom will be held May 13 from 1-3:30 p.m. at the VFW on Ohio Street. The theme of the dance is Monday, Monday.

There will be a carry-in dinner with a cash bar. This is a dress-up affair, but not mandatory.

Entertainment will be provided by Tom Everhart.

A prince and princess and king and queen will be crowned.

There will be door prizes, 50/50 raffle, lots of fun and lots of dancing.

The cost is $3 and the public is invited.

Doors open at noon. For more information, call 547-1905.