GREENVILLE – Memory Lane Senior Prom will be held May 13 from 1-3:30 p.m. at the VFW on Ohio Street. The theme of the dance is Monday, Monday.
There will be a carry-in dinner with a cash bar. This is a dress-up affair, but not mandatory.
Entertainment will be provided by Tom Everhart.
A prince and princess and king and queen will be crowned.
There will be door prizes, 50/50 raffle, lots of fun and lots of dancing.
The cost is $3 and the public is invited.
Doors open at noon. For more information, call 547-1905.