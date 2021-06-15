Greenville police blotter

THEFT

June 10, 4:23 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Walmart at 1501 Wagner Ave, in reference a theft. Walmart advised the suspect was a black male in a red shirt and that he had stolen a t-shirt and and dropped the shirt after he had exited the store. Upon arrival police observed a black male in a red t-shirt walking behind Tractor Supply Company (TSC) headed towards the Benden Way apartments. Officers detained the male that matched the description of the suspect, while additional officers located the stolen items on the north side of TSC next to the building and transported the items to Wal-Mart.

VANDALISM

June 4, 3 p.m.: Police responded to Greenville PD, in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. Robert Sanders stated that his juvenile neighbors scratched the hood of his vehicle around 6 p.m. on June 4. Officers observed the vehicle and witnessed an approximately three-inch long scratch on the hood of Sanders’s vehicle. He stated that the minors live next door to him, on the 700 block of Central Avenue, and they are young. Police made contact with the mother on Central Avenue. She stated that her children did not damage the vehicle, and she is unsure of who could have done it. No suspects and nothing further at this time.

June 9, 10:02 p.m.: Upon arrival, police spoke to Christopher Wilson who stated that an unknown person/ persons had slashed the driver’s side tires on his vehicle. Wilson stated that it occured on June 8, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on June 9. Wilson’s car was parked legally on Walker Street. There are no suspects at this time.

DRUGS

June 11, 12:58 a.m.: Officers were dispatched the Townhouse Motel at 209 East Main Street, on a report of a subject possibly on drugs. Upon arrival, police located William Bush in a hotel room unresponsive. Greenville Rescue responded and administered NARCAN. Bush became responsive and advised that he had taken fentanyl. Bush signed a refusal for treatment with rescue.

June 11, 3:30 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the alley near the 300 block of Harrison Avenue in regards to a subject possibly unresponsive. Police arrived and located Corey Hobbs sitting in the passenger seat of a black and red Chevy Silverado with the door open. Police observed a meth pipe on the passenger seat. Hobbs was detained and mirandized. He later admitted that it was a meth pipe and that he just smoked methamphetamine yesterday morning. The meth pipe was taken as evidence and placed into property at the Greenville PD. Corey was issued a citation reference drug paraphernalia and released from the scene.