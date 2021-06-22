Greenville police blotter

VANDALISM

June 11, 11:13 a.m.: Police responded to Greenville PD, in reference to Criminal Damaging that occurred at the Stardust Motel, at 5436 St. Rt. 49 South. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Rebecca Clark, who her father, Gary Baker’s black Nissan Sonata was damaged. Clark stated she was visiting a friend at the motel, on June 9, from approximately 12 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. Clark stated when she came outside of the motel she observed several deep scratches on the hood and front passenger door of her vehicle. There are also numerous dents in the front passenger door. It appears the vehicle had been keyed and it is unknown how the door was dented. There are no suspects at this time.

DUI

June 17, 7:55 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue on report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival police observed a female and male sitting in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt. The vehicle was running and the keys were in the ignition. While approaching the vehicle, the female shut the vehicle off and placed the keys out of the ignition. Police made contact with the female in the driver’s seat, Sheila Swank, and passenger, Joseph Stark. Swank had extremely slurred speech and could hardly keep her eyes open, stating she was tired. After agreeing to submit to standardized field sobriety tests and failing them, Swank was cited for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

DRUGS

June 21, 8:32 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Harrison Avenue in reference to a possible overdose. Officers located an unresponsive Michael Dehart laying near the sidewalk in-front of the residence, being treated by paramedics. Dehart received four doses of Narcan and eventually became alert. He stated that he had high blood sugar and denied any drug use. He also stated that he did not want to go to the hospital and signed a refusal. Police did not locate paraphernalia or illicit drugs during this incident, and there were no admissions to drug use.

DISORDERLY

June 21, 8:24 p.m.: Officers responded to the Greenville Tecumseh Point park on a report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, police met with the two juvenile complainants, that stated a female was underneath one of the bridges in the Prairie Ridge park, possibly threatening to shoot people, causing an alarm to the juveniles. Officers located Carla Wintrow, underneath a bridge in the park. When asked what she was doing, she stated she was talking to herself and said the police were harassing her. This is partially due to a previous encounter the officers had with her about one hour earlier, where Wintrow was disorderly with employees at Circle mart, at 100 E. Main Street, and refused to leave when asked. Wintrow was trespassed from the business and informed by Greenville PD she would be cited and possibly arrested if she continued to be disorderly within the city limits of Greenville. Due to Wintrow’s continued disorderly actions in the park, she was ordered to stand up so she could be detained while police completed a citation for disorderly conduct. She refused and police had to physically move her after she was placed into handcuffs. Police transported her to the Darke County Jail where she was released into staff custody. It should be noted Wintrow continued to refuse to cooperate with any law enforcement personnel and had to be placed in the restraint chair at the jail. Police issued Wintrow a copy of the citation while she was in the restraint chair.