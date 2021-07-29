Greenville police blotter

TRASH/DUMPING

July 26, 1:34 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Warren Street in reference to a trash complaint. Upon arrival, officers observed a dirty chair and mattress against the back of the residence. There was also a large amount of empty boxes that appeared to be trash sitting next to the residence. Officers made contact with the owner of the residence, Kevin Fullroth, by phone. Fullroth stated his old tenants at at the residence left it sitting out. He was advised a trash notification had been posted at the residence.

WARRANT

July 27, 7:20 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of Spruce Street and East Main Street on a report of a female stumbling in the roadway. Upon arrival, police spotted Dakota Long walking southbound on Grant Street near East Main Street. Officers had prior knowledge that Long had an active warrant for his arrest through the Greenville Police Department for a Tax Violation, Bond $125.00. Police exited my police cruiser and placed Dakota under arrest and placed him in handcuffs which were double locked and gap checked. Police then transported Dakota to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated for his warrant.

July 27, 7:05 p.m.: While on patrol, police observed a male they recognized as Adam Kolb. Dispatched confirmed he had an active Preble County Sheriff’s Office warrant for failing to appear on the original charge of child support obligation. Officers detained Adam, placing him into handcuffs which were gap checked and double locked. Police searched Kolb and located a syringe, a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, a second plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, and a plastic container with an unknown liquid inside. Officers then searched his backpack and located four green capsules. Each of the green capsules looked to be indented and flattened. The unknown substances and green capsules were seized and Kolb was then placed into the back seat of my cruiser and transportednto West Manchester, where he was released to Deputy Boyd with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

THEFT

July 27, 3:37 p.m.: Police responded to Wal-Mart reference a theft complaint. Officers made contact with the complainant who stated that she observed a male subject place two pillows, numerous school supplies, numerous cleaning supplies, household items and curtains into his shopping cart, before going to the checkout and purchasing the two pillows. The male subject then walked past all points of sale and exited the business without paying for the other items in his shopping cart (totaling $420.09 in stolen merchandise). She stated that she stopped the male subject outside of the business and the subject identified himself as Joseph Letart. Police made contact with Letart, who admitted to stealing all of the items. He stated that he knew that he did not pay for any of the items in his shopping cart aside from the pillows. All of the stolen merchandise was returned to Walmart. He was issued a citation reference theft, and advised of his court date.