Greenville police blotter

RECOVERED PROPERTY

July 31, 6:36 a.m.: Police observed the listed 1997 white Ford pickup parked in the 700 block of Hiddeson Avenue. The residence is known for drug and criminal activity. Officers ran the plate on the truck and found that it returned as a stolen license plate out of Dayton. The truck’s VIN was ran and did not come back as stolen. Police made contact with the resident Crystal Cole. She advised that the vehicle belonged to Chris Miller and that he had left it there because it would not start. Officers asked Cole where Miller might be which she advised she did not know and that she did not have a good phone number for him. Police advised Cole that the license plate was stolen and to have Miller contact me. They then removed the license plate from the listed vehicle and transported it back to the Greenville PD where it was placed into property for safe keeping. Dayton PD advised that they would contact the victim and notify them that the license plate had been recovered.

THEFT

July 31, 1:22 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Stop & GO, at 1201 E Russ Rd in reference to a theft not in progress. Police spoke with employee Rebecca Hall, who advised that at around 7 a.m. on July 31 while her back was turned, a customer removed two vape pen refills out of their display box. The suspect then hid the vape pen refills against her purse and left the store without making any attempt to pay for the concealed items. A customer behind the suspect pointed out to Rebecca that the suspect just stole two pen refills. The customer then gave Rebecca the suspect license plate. After watching the Stop & GO CCTV, police contacted the owner of the vehicle and asked her about the theft. The owner advised she lets her son, Daniel Fourman borrowed the car. He said he was at the Stop & GO on July 31 with the suspect, identified as Bridget Napier and that he was unaware of her theft. Fourman brought Napier to Greenville PD where she admitted to taking a vape pen refill but advised she only took one and did not steal two. She was issued a citation for theft and released.

July 31, 11:43 p.m.: Police responded to the Greenville Pollice made contact with Richard Daniels, who stated he allowed Kimberly Frantz to borrow his vehicle on July 28, and was told she had to return it by July 31. He stated the vehicle is a silver in Chevrolet Silverado. Daniels stated he has not been able to contact her since he allowed her to borrow the vehicle, and that she may have taken the vehicle to Dayton, Ohio. Officers attempted to make contact with Frantz but were unsuccessful.

TRAFFIC

Aug. 1, 10:50 p.m.: While conducting a traffic stop in the 500 Block of S. Broadway, three subjects, two identified as Silas Hudson and Dustin Burk, interfered with the lawful stop, resulting in Burk getting arrested for obstructing official business and being transported to the Darke County Jail. Police also completed a citation for Hudson which will be served to him when he is located, as he fled the scene. It is unknown at this time who the third subject in question is.