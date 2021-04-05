DCGHD celebrates public health week

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County General Health District is celebrating National Public Health Week throughout the first week in April and takes this time to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation.

The theme for National Public Health Week 2021 is “Building Bridges to Better Health.”

Over the course of the week the Darke County General Health District will celebrate each day’s theme which includes, Monday: “Focus on rebuilding,” Tuesday: “Boost racial equity,” Wednesday: “Strengthening the community,” Thursday: “Motivate the pubic to understand the importance of climate justice,” Friday: “Establish COVID-19 resilience,” Saturday: “Uplifting mental health and wellness, and Sunday: “Elevating the essential health workforces.”

The Darke County General Health District would like to thank all their staff for their hard work and dedication to public health. Due to their contributions, Darke County is a stronger, healthier county.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Logo-04.jpg