Locals react to state ending COVID restrictions

DARKE COUNTY — Political leaders and local citizens offered their opinions on Gov. Mike DeWine’s Wednesday announcement that the State of Ohio would lift all mask and social distancing mandates effective June 2.

Ohio State Republican Chairman Bob Paduchik issued the following statement on Gov. DeWine’s announcement on the lifting of COVID-19 health orders:

“Governor DeWine’s full lifting of COVID-19 health orders is welcome news,” he said.

“While the Biden-Harris Administration and Democrat governors have imposed draconian, nonsensical regulations, barred children from school, and implemented policies that disincentivize work and squander taxpayer dollars, Ohio, under Governor DeWine’s leadership, rose to the challenge of our time.”

Paduchik added, “Smart, prudent economic policy is incentivizing work and fueling Ohio’s economic rally — outpacing most of the country. Ohioans are back to work. Children are back in the classroom. Opportunity is abundant again in the great state of Ohio.”

Ohio Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum), a frequent critic of the state’s COVID mandates, said DeWine’s announcement did not go far enough.

“You must also remove Ohio from the federal government’s COVID-19 enhanced unemployment program. We are struggling with a workforce shortage in our state, and this subsidy is exacerbating the problem. It is deeply disrespectful to every working Ohioan that others who choose not to work are receiving more in unemployment benefits than they are receiving in hard-earned wages,” she said.

On the Advocate360 Facebook page, local residents were asked their view on the governor’s announcement. Those who responded predominantly reacted with a mixture of relief and frustration.

One commenter wrote, “Never wore a mask regardless, but it will be nice to come and visit this summer without worrying about getting in an altercation every time I go shopping.”

Another wrote, “Way over due. This has been the longest 2 weeks to flatten curve I have ever seen.”

“Way late. And open up the nursing homes so families can be together! Enough is enough,” posted another.

One commenter asked, “Why wait? If it’s OK to stop on June 2 why not now? What’s 3 weeks going to change?”

“When’s he going to follow suit and cut off unemployment benefits so people will go back to work? That’s the real question,” asked another.

In Washington, Congressman Warren Davidson (R-Troy) is seeking to shake up the national leadership.

On Wednesday, Davidson introduced the FIRED Act, a shot across the bow at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served in his position since 1984.

The FIRED (Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal) Act, would set a 12-year term limit for appointees serving in the capacity of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Dr. Fauci represents everything that President Eisenhower warned us about in his farewell address: the scientific-technical elite steering the country toward their own ends,” said Davidson. “Americans have had decades of Dr. Fauci’s leadership, and he publicly failed to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is time for him to step aside so that new leadership can ‘follow the science’ and start reopening America.”

