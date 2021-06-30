The Herb Pantry celebrates 25 years

VERSAILLES — The Herb Pantry, 43 West Main Street in Versailles, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Herb Pantry Owner Judy (Barga) Pierron, opened the business in her home in 1996. After three years, the health food business quickly expanded to include both Good Herbs and Young Living Oils. The business moved to its current location in 1999 after The Herb Pantry outgrew the Pierron residence.

Today, the business has grown to offer a variety of holistic products and services. The Herb Pantry’s inventory of more than 1,200 products include Nature Sunshine, NOW, Pure Herbs, Young Living Oils, Terry Naturally, and Garden of Life.

Due to the businesses success, The Herb Pantry has been able to give back to the local community. During the past 25 years, Pierron has sponsored trophies for the Versailles Marching Band Invitational, partnered with the Versailles High School Musical Theatre Program, and donated to Shriners Hospital, the Angel Run, Dayton Children’s Hospital, St. Denis and Holy Family Church, and a variety of Versailles School activities.

“Thanks to the support of Versailles and the surrounding communities, our business has grown over the past 25 years,” Pierron said. “I appreciate the support of all of the customers, the friendships that we’ve made, and we look forward to serving the community for many more years!”

In honor of the upcoming milestone, the shop has undergone some changes. Those who have not visited since late May will be surprised to see the renovations that have taken place. Pierron and the rest of The Herb Pantry staff hope you will visit them to see the new interior and celebrate with them.

For more information about The Herb Pantry, follow @TheHerbPantry on Facebook or give them a call at 937-526-HERB (4372).

The Herb Pantry Staff. The business, at 34 West Main Street in Versailles, has been serving the community for 25 years. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_HP-Staff.jpg The Herb Pantry Staff. The business, at 34 West Main Street in Versailles, has been serving the community for 25 years. Provided photo