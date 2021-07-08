Center for Universal Artisans and Humanities open house July 17

GREENVILLE — Local business owners and wellness practitioners will come together Saturday, July 17 to support local, nonprofit, Center for Universal Artisans and Humanities. The center, also known as DCMC, has been teaming up with The Rainbow Collaborative to host a quarterly fundraiser to help raise awareness of self-care, as well as highlight the modalities, local businesses and the center itself. The event will begin at 311 S. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio at 11 a.m. and practitioners will be available for 15 minute sessions until 3 p.m.

The fundraiser will once again highlight regular contributors Misty Brown of Wellspring Healing Studio and Taris Harlow, LMT of All About You Therapeutic Massage. Both practitioners have been consistently supporting the center through their work at the open house events. Misty, the event’s coordinator will be offering sound healing and biofeedback. She will be bringing her unique Jungian style perspective on healing the body and mind through shadow work and vibration while exhibiting her tools that include crystal singing bowls, tuning forks, drums, a thunder sheet and more! Taris will be offering an event favorite, mini sessions of chair massage. Taris is a medical massage therapist and her work has been described by Brown as “a gifted massage therapist who combines her energy work and keen intuition while working gently with the trauma stored in your body.”

New to the lineup will be Rich Amoury of Light Touch Coaching who will be bringing crystal grid work to the center, Angela Powell-Ramirez, Reiki Master and local practitioner and Joyce McCartney, experienced Channeler.

The Center would also like to thank Tammy Avalos, spiritual advisor and reader. Tammy is a medium from Greenville and supporter of the arts. Leah Garcia of Trans-like state will be providing a unique session of energy healing and grounding. They will be joined by Eden Elderberry who will be providing heart led readings and loving-kindness meditations.

Fifteen-minute sessions are only $15, so that gives participants a chance to “sample” a service they may have been previously unfamiliar with while supporting the practitioner and local artists and makers at the same time.