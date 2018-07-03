Versailles library hosts Local Heroes Day

VERSAILLES – The Versailles library recently held its annual Local Heroes Day.

The event was to be held in the library parking lot, however, it was moved to the fire department due to the weather. But the heavy rain did not dampen the local heroes or the children in attendance.

Those on hand included the local police, the volunteer fire department, paramedics and veterans from VFW No. 3849 and American Legion No. 435. Each gave a safety demonstration with the exception of the veterans who gave a flag etiquette presentation.

Part of the day included lunch from the chow wagon provided by Army veteran David Miller and manned by his grandchildren: Aiva, Patrick, Conall and Evelyn Miller. A total of 140 hot dogs were successfully served.

