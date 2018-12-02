Second alarm structure fire reported at Sherwood Forest

GREENVILLE – A mobile home suffered what was described as significant damage in a second alarm fire Sunday afternoon at Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Community.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., emergency personnel from New Madison Fire, Greenville City Fire, Arcanum Rescue as well as numerous mutual aid departments responded to Sherwood Forest, Lot 13 Little John Drive, to the report of a possible electrical fire in the residence.

According to New Madison Fire Department’s public information officer, crews arrived to find a single story residential structure with light smoke showing. Fire was located at the rear of the structure and was able to be extinguished and contained before it was able to spread throughout the residence.

The cause and nature of the fire is undetermined at this time until the completion of the investigation.

Cathy Wise, who resides at the address, was the sole occupant of the residence and was able to escape without any injuries.

“I smelled something burning and thought to myself it was coming from outside. I started to see smoke and knew I needed to get out,” Wise said. “I grabbed all my cats and got out as fast as I could. I don’t know if I will be able to stay here. They (officials from the fire department) are telling me that the fire may be from the electric furnace. I know there is damage to the inside, but I haven’t been able to find out how bad yet.”

The fire will remain under investigation by the New Madison Fire Department.

