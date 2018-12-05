Greenville Middle School to present vocal holiday concert

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Middle School choir, under the direction of Kari Lemon, will present its annual holiday program on Tuesday.

The choirs will present songs to help community members get into the holiday spirit such as “Three English Carols,” “Holiday Road,” “As Long as There’s Christmas,” “Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth” and “Somewhere in My Memory” with all of the choir students participating. Select students also will perform various spotlights and solos throughout the evening.

The concert will be held in Memorial Hall and begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.