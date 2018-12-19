Posted on by

Dylan Snyder, Chloe Cox named Greenville Kiwanis Club students of the month


Greenville Kiwanis Club recognized Dylan Snyder (second from left) and Chloe Cox (third from left) as its students of the month for November 2018. They are pictured with Kiwanis of Greenville President Greg Zechar (left) and Greenville High School Principal Stan Hughes (right).

Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

