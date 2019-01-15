Darke County United Way taking applications for 2019 funding

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County United Way announced that applications for 2019 funding are currently available.

There are two types of funding applications, Partner Program and the Community Fund. Applicants for both funds are reviewed by the local, volunteer Board of Directors and a team of community volunteers through a process meeting professional standards for nonprofit management practices, financial management and service provision. To apply an organization must be a 501c3 health and human service non-profit in establishment for at least one year serving Darke County.

The Partner Program Grant is for agencies requesting $5,001 or more from the Darke County United Way. Partner Program Grants are reserved for agencies working in the areas of health, education and income stability. Applications for the Partner Program Grant are due to the Darke County United Way office by noon March 15. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered for funding.

The Community Fund Grant is for agencies requesting $5,000 or less from the Darke County United Way. Community Fund Grants are open to any 501c3 agency serving Darke County. Priority will be given to agencies working in the health and human service field. There is no specific deadline for the Community Fund. Applications will be received year-round and voted on by the Board of Directors.

Applications are available in person at the Darke County United Way office at 207 E. Fourth St., Greenville, or may be requested by email by contacting Executive Director Christy Bugher at Christy@darkecountyunitedway.org.

The mission of the Darke County United Way is to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every individual in the community.