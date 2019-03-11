Joyful Jets 4-H Club hosts meeting

ITHACA – The Joyful Jets 4-H Club met on Feb. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church in Ithaca for a regularly scheduled 4-H meeting.

President Shelby Rock called the meeting to order and led the pledges. Secretary Kim Fourman took roll call and read minutes from the previous meeting.

The Treasurers Report was given by Mariah Kreusch. In addition, Kendall Kreusch gave a Safety Report and Brooklyn Miller led devotions.

In new business, the county recognition and kickoff program was set for March 3.

Leadership in 4-H for Joyful Jets went to Shelby Rock, Elli Earwood and Caleb Wiant. Achievement in 4-H for Joyful Jets went to Brenna Rock, Caleb Wiant and Elli Earwood.

Members are supposed to make a poster for 4-H Week. In adviser reports, Susan Peele talked to the club about the turkeys that members can get from Cooper Farms and the 4-H Night at Dayton Dragons.

The following 4-H members and advisers did public speaking: Lydia Knepshield, Dawn Knepshield, Brooklyn Kreusch, Kendall Kreusch and Mariah Kreusch.

The next 4-H meeting will be held at Grade United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. March 12.