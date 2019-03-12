Ansonia Animal 4-H Club hosts meeting

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Animal 4-H Club was called to order by President Julie Oswalt on Sunday.

The American pledge and the 4-H pledge were led by Savannah Oswalt. Miley Walls gave the Treasurer Report along with Lydia Hahn giving the Secretary Report. Reports were moved to be approved by Kaeden Waymire and seconded by Savannah Oswalt.

Byron Young provided the health and safety, which was for members to take care of their animals by providing proper shelter, food and water. Also, everyone needs to wear their seat belts in the car.

In old business, a review of the snow tubing trip, skating party and the county recognition was discussed. Ansonia Animal 4-H Club received a Gold Honor status and outstanding officer books along with numerous members receiving awards.

The Spring Rabbit Show is March 31. Ansonia Animal 4-H Club will oversee taking rabbit entries, and members should be at the youth building at 6:30 a.m. Set-up for the show will be at 9 a.m. March 30.

Any member who ordered turkeys from Coopers will need to pick them up from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 5 at the extension office.

The 4-H night out with the Dayton Dragons is on April 27. Tickets are $16 each.

In new business, quality assurance dates are April 6 and May 4 at 10 a.m. and April 8, April 23 and May 2 at 7 p.m.

Kellers is offering a 5 percent rebate on food/supplies for 4-H projects and 2 percent will go back to the club.

It was motioned by Kaeden Waymire and seconded by Byron Young that the club continue to sponsor the Best 4 class trophy at the Spring Rabbit Show. Motion passed.

In adviser reports, it was discussed that anyone not taking an animal project to the fair needs to have their books judged by an adviser first.

Goat tagging will be performed at each individual family farm this year instead of at the fairgrounds like previous years.

Goat skill-a-thon is July 16 or Aug. 6 from 6-8 p.m. both days. Rabbit Skill-a-thon is July 20 from 9-11 a.m. or July 30 from 6-7 p.m.

Miley Walls gave a demonstration on how to properly swing a baseball bat.

The meeting was adjourned by Oswalt at 3:15 p.m. The next meeting will be on at 2 p.m. April 14 at Ansonia United Methodist Church.