Passport to the Park Series to commence

DARKE COUNTY – Community members are invited to join the Darke County Parks all spring for its new Passport to Park Series.

The first chance to get a passport stamped is at 6 p.m. March 21. Space is filling quickly, parks officials said, so individuals are encouraged not to miss this opportunity to get outside and complete the goal.

There is more to the parks than Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Individuals can rediscover the history of the Darke County Parks as guests tour all 1,100 acres of preserved land across the county.

From woodland to wetland to prairie, guests will trek to fill in passports with stamps from every stop along the way. At the end, guests can receive the grand stamp to proved they’ve visited them all.

Those who receive the grand stamp will be rewarded for all of the hiking with a custom-made walking stick with the park’s logo/grand stamp design burned or carved into the staff.

There is a one-time fee of $10 for this program.

Individuals can visit http://www.darkecountyparks.org/ to create an account and register. Alternatively, individuals can register via phone at 937-548-0165 or in person at the Nature Center.