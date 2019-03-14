Greenville Goody’s closing, will become Gordmans

GREENVILLE — One local department store has posted signs stating “Store Closing — Everything Must Go.”

Unlike the typical business closing, however, Goody’s, located at 1325 Wagner Ave., Greenville, is merely clearing out its inventory and soon will become a Gordmans.

Both Goody’s and Gordmans are owned by the parent company, Stage Stores, with its corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas. The first Gordmans opened in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1915. The Gordmans brand name and most of its locations were acquired by Stage Stores in 2018.

Stage Stores spokesperson Jenny Clifton said, “Stage Stores is converting the Greenville Goody’s location to a Gordmans this summer.”

According to Clifton, Stage Stores is opening 38 Gordmans stores across the country this March and opening an additional 36 stores this summer, with Greenville as one of the summer location openings.

“Stage Stores’ Gordmans retail chain is growing in response to consumers enjoying its off-price offerings, which means bigger deals and smaller prices on a wide array of apparel and home décor items,” Clifton said. “Gordmans, which has been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, has fresh new merchandise deliveries arriving weekly; there will always be something new to discover when it comes to popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more for the whole family.”

A Goody’s associate at the Greenville store told The Daily Advocate the new store plans to hire additional staff in preparation for its transition to Gordmans.

Greenville's Goody's store will close, to be replaced by Gordmans sometime this summer. Both brands are owned by Stage Stores. Advocate photo

Changeover planned for this summer

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

