Pipeline replacement work underway throughout west-central Ohio

DAYTON – Crews working for Vectren Energy Delivery, a CenterPoint Energy company, have begun the process of replacing gas mains and service lines throughout the state as part of the company’s pipeline replacement program.

The pipeline replacement program is a multi-year program to replace about 700 miles of bare steel and cast-iron pipeline infrastructure in more than 40 cities or towns in west central Ohio. This year, 21 cities will be affected, and crews will retire more than 60 miles through an investment of nearly $58 million.

“To ensure the continued reliability of our natural gas pipeline systems and service, Vectren continues our program to replace all of our bare steel and cast-iron pipeline infrastructure in our Ohio service territory,” said Richard Leger, vice president of Natural Gas Distribution, Indiana and Ohio. “These infrastructure enhancements are vital to meeting federal requirements and ensuring safe delivery of natural gas service to our customers for decades to come.”

The following cities will be affected in 2019: Bellefontaine, Bradford, Brookville, Dayton, Eaton, Fairborn, Greenville, Kettering, Lewisburg, Miamisburg, New Madison, New Paris, Oakwood, Piqua, Sidney, Troy, Versailles, Washington Court House, Wilmington, Xenia and Yellow Springs.

Individuals can visit the Active Projects tab on www.vectren.com/pipelinereplacement to view an interactive map displaying all existing or upcoming work in each city. This site is updated regularly as new projects come online. Replacement work is prioritized based on pipeline assessment and leak repair data as well as the opportunity to minimize the construction impact to the affected city.

These additional cities, which have not previously had replacement work, will be affected in the coming years: Fort Loramie, Hollansburg, Jackson Center, Jeffersonville, Lakeview, Pleasant Hill, Russells Point and Wilberforce.

In most cases, a polyethylene (plastic) system is being installed to replace the current baresteel and cast-iron gas pipeline system. First, the gas main, which is a gas pipeline that ranges in size from 2 inches to 8 inches and is often underneath the street or sidewalk, will be replaced within the right-of-way, and then the service lines running directly to homes and businesses will be replaced. Upon completion of the project, affected yards, sidewalks and streets will be restored.

“Construction for these pipeline projects may take several weeks to complete, and times may vary based on the size of the project, weather, ground surface/soil and other situations that may arise,” Leger said. “Please be assured that Vectren and its contractors will make every effort to complete each project as quickly as possible and minimize impact to customers and the community.”

Prior to service replacement, a Vectren representative will contact customers to provide an overview of the required work. Vectren reminded residents to exercise caution when driving through the construction zones and urged residents and their children to keep a safe distance away from any work zones.

Since 2009, more than 430 miles of the 700 total miles have been replaced, which has led to a reduction in leak calls and natural gas emissions from the distribution system. The reduction in natural gas emissions aligns with Vectren’s pledge to replace cast iron and unprotected steel natural gas mains at a rate of 5 percent, or roughly 42 miles, per year as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Natural Gas STAR Methane Challenge Program.

For more information about Vectren’s pipeline replacement program, visit www.vectren.com/pipelinereplacement.