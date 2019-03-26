Arcanum police chief will not face criminal charges

ARCANUM — Darke County Prosecuting Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby said his office will not bring any criminal charges against Arcanum Police Chief Andrew Ashbaugh.

Ormsby said his office received the investigative report last week from detectives with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Ormsby said he and the assistant attorneys reviewed the report and decided “unanimously” to not press charges.

“There was not sufficient information for that,” Ormsby said. “We looked to see if there is enough for some kind of criminal charge, and there is not.”

The complaint against Ashbaugh alleged stalking behavior in regards to a female juvenile, Ormsby confirmed. However, he said the investigation found there was “no physical contact” which took place.

Arcanum placed Ashbaugh on paid administrative leave March 4, pending the results of the investigation.

Ormsby said any further decision on the disposition of the police chief belongs to the Arcanum administration, to which the sheriff’s report has been forwarded. Village Solicitor Nicole Pohlman and Mayor Greg Baumle were scheduled to meet with investigators Wednesday morning to review the report.

“Depending on how that conversation goes, we will proceed accordingly,” Pohlman said.

Baumle said the village has taken proactive steps in the light of the allegations, including performing fresh background checks on police officers.

“I instructed the acting police chief [Timothy Zellers] to get a criminal background and driving background completed on all current Arcanum police officers,” said Baumle, who said the checks found no criminal convictions on any officers and only one driving infraction.

