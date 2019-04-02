J.R. Clarke Public Library plans centennial celebration

COVINGTON – J.R. Clarke Public Library will celebrate “Over 100 years of Service to the Covington Area Community!” at 1 p.m. April 13.

The celebration will begin in the lower level Community Room with several speakers covering historical background and what may be in store in the future for J.R. Clarke Public Library. The library also will honor the memory of Molly Murphy through a special book collection, purchased from the Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation Grant. Covington resident and author Don Angle’s book, “Finding Light in the Shadows – 30 Photo Essays,” also will become a part of Murphy’s collection.

As with most observances, the JRC Board of Trustees on the main floor will serve refreshments, and all visitors and participants can progress throughout the library with a self-guided tour.

Three main library locations are essential to this tour: The J.R. Clarke Library Alcove on the top floor, which holds historical, reference, obituary and genealogy information along with the library’s new digital genealogy wizard, the SCANPro 3000; the Circulation Desk on the main floor where a display of “new” services to be offered go into effect the day of the celebration for patrons, schools, community organizations and businesses; and the Lower Level Community Room, which holds the digital SMARTBoard and video projector.

A staff librarian or library volunteer will give demonstrations and answering questions at each of these library locations.

Anyone with questions or would like to speak during the festivities should call Cherie at 937-473-2226.

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in April and May, J.R. Clarke Public Library will host “US Military History in a Box” sponsored by Covington’s Optimist Club and presented by Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum.

Programming includes The Revolutionary War and War of 1812 on April 16, The Civil War on April 23, World War II on April 30, the Vietnam War on May 14 and World War I on May 21.

The last presentation, on World War I, will precede the Covington Memorial Day Parade and the World War I Memorial dedication at Highland Cemetery in Covington. The Covington Memorial Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. with the dedication for the WWI monument beginning directly after at Highland Cemetery.

These presentations encourage hands-on experiences with real artifacts of the time. Parents, grandparents and students are encouraged to come and share conversations about their knowledge of our Armed Forces.

The “US Military History in a Box” presentations are appropriate for upper primary students through adults, especially history buffs, U.S. and world history courses and anyone with a zeal to learn more about the U.S. military during war times. Each presentation will last around 45 minutes. This includes the program and the following question-and-answer session.

Refreshments will be served each Tuesday evening.

J.R. Clarke Public Library thanked both the Covington Optimist’s Club for its donation in sponsoring this special series for the Miami and Darke county areas and the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum in Troy for its work in re-creating the efforts and expertise of the U.S. military in times of war. Terry Purke is the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum curator.

Any questions can be sent to J.R. Clarke Public Library at 937-473-2226, any Covington Optimist member and Purke and staff of the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum.