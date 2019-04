Franklin Monroe releases honor, merit rolls

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe Junior High and High School had 172 students who made the honor and merit rolls for the third quarter of the 2018-19 school year, which is more than 50 percent of the student population.

Seventh grade Honor Roll: Kaylee Adams, Hallie Aslinger, Jadyn Brandt, Savannah Crist, Emma Denlinger, Sherry Dong, Elizabeth Earwood, Lane Eikenberry, Libby Fox, Quinter Garber, Luke Garber, Joanie Hall, Abigail Krauss, Mason Lair and Natalie Suter.

Seventh grade Merit Roll: Reed Bowser, Carson Figel, Tanner Flora, Ty Furlong, Jocelyn Gray, Keihl Johnson, Emma Miller, Olivia Sease, Lillie Shellabarger, Gage Wackler, Dalton Winterrowd, Jozlynn Wintrow, Jenna Wolfe and Reuben Wray.

Eighth grade Honor Roll: Laurie Austin, Lance Austin, Alaina Blackburn, Sadie Bowser, Jessica Brocious, Lexie Cottrell, Stephanie Dong, Zoe Kellems, Landon Keller, Drew Kniese, Alayna Norris, Brandon Rumble and Cason Yount.

Eighth grade Merit Roll: Blake Addis, Shelby Brant, Brayden Cable, Zach Garber, AvaRuby Gilliland, Rebecca Gilmore, Hunter Hemmelgarn, Avery Hosler, Deanna Lavy, Cade Peters, YuKahn Riffell and Gavin Tucker.

Ninth grade Honor Roll: Grace Beeson, Dylan Brumbaugh, Ky Col, Bailey Cottrell, Aaron Crist, Maya Diceanu, Ethan Garber, Quin Glass, Olivia Graves, Emma Hein, Trey Kreitzer, Hannah Limbert, Rose Medrano, Kerri Miller, Daniel Nottingham, Mitchell Schmitmeyer, Chloe Wolf and Haylee Wright.

Ninth grade Merit Roll: Cameron Barga, Skylar Bauman, Savannah Booker, Madelaine Gantt, Maureen Gantt, Bradley Rumble, Gabriel Sargent, Blakely Sease and Zackary Wogoman.

10th grade Honor Roll: Riley Berry, Miranda Bridenbaugh, Tristen Collins, Nathaniel Davis, Micah Delk, Samantha Denlinger, Matilda Earwood, Clay Eikenberry, Ethan Fee, Madison Furlong, Grace Gilmore, Janessa Koffer, Brooke Lavy, Breanna Lavy, Alyssa McCarty, Josie Patrick, Katherine Ressler, Danielle Robinson, Dean Sease, Stella Shellabarger, Isaac Shellabarger, Hayleigh Spires, Micah Stacy, Alyssa Suter, Rileigh Vance, Raegan Warner and Kloe Zink.

10th grade Merit Roll: Kimberly Fourman, Dorian Garber, Brendan Hosler, Caroline Kress, Chloe McGlinch, Parker Schaar, Weston Sease, Mackenzie Singer, Jacob Winterrowd and Brendan Wray.

11th grade Honor Roll: Allyce Bond, Chloe Brumbaugh, Audrey Cable, Isabella Cable, Corina Conley, Darcy Denlinger, Logan Garber, Caden Goins, Claire Haviza, Chloe Henninger, Oliver Kelly, Keara Knepshield, Simon Mote, Chase Osterday, Chloe Peters, Andreya Reder, Charity Shellabarger, Allison Warner and Selene Weaver.

11th grade Merit Roll: Jacob Aslinger, Hannah Berry, Justin Chen, Brydon Diceanu, Haylee Floyd, Jarod Hegemier, Jacob Meyer, Madison Rismiller, Christiana Singer, Elizabeth Swain, Timithy VanDyke and James Waterbury.

12th grade Honor Roll: Nicole Brocious, Shelly Brumbaugh, Jonathan Chen, Ethan Conley, Meredith Cook, Adrianna Flora, Jacob Gunckle, Betsy Roberts, Isaac Schmitmeyer, Ross Thayer, Gage Vance, Elisabeth Williams, Austin Wolf, Carly Wray, Ting Hao Zheng and Kirsten Zink.

12th grade Merit Roll: Brookelynn Drake, Micah Eaton, Lilee Fisher, Brianna Heisey, Tyler Nevels and Jordan Rhoades.