2011 Ford van among 132 vehicles up for bid

COLUMBUS – A 2011 Ford Transit Connect XLT van with a wheelchair lift is among 132 vehicles up for bid at the next surplus vehicle auction on Saturday.

The auction also will include a 2015 Thomas 42-passenger bus, 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS, 1983 Grumman 14-foot aluminum boat with mercury 25-horsepower outboard motor and trailer, and a variety of other motorcycles, trucks, cars and SUVs.

The auction will be held at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, General Services Division headquarters, 4200 Surface Road, Columbus. The gate opens at 8 a.m., and the auction begins at 9 a.m. The lot will remain open until 5 p.m. on the day of the auction.

To view the vehicles up for bid, visit https://ohio-das.force.com/surplus/s/upcoming-auctions.

Vehicles may be inspected through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Vehicles may be started only between 8 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Friday.

All vehicles are sold “as-is” with no warranties. Bidders are advised to search for operation and safety information published by the manufacturer, including recalls. All vehicles must be paid in full the day of the auction. Cash, credit and debit cards (Discover, MasterCard and Visa) are accepted. There is a 3 percent service fee on all credit and debit card transactions. Buyers are reminded that temporary tags are not issued at state surplus vehicle auctions.

Public auctions are the last step in the state’s surplus program. State agencies declare property as surplus because it is either damaged or at the end of its life cycle for government use. In addition, property may include items seized by law enforcement officials as well as items surrendered to the TSA by airline passengers during security screenings. The property then is made available to other state agencies, state higher education facilities, tax-supported agencies, municipal corporations and other political subdivisions of the state, including public schools. Remaining property is sold at the public auctions.

For more information, contact Jeff Scanlan at 614-466-2670 or Larry McConnell at 614-728-3112 or visit the DAS State and Federal Surplus Services website at http://das.ohio.gov/Divisions/General-Services/Surplus.