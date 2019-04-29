DCRWC will host Husted’s liaison

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Joshua Tovey at 6 p.m. on May 13 at the Chestnut Village Center, Brethren Home Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

Tovey is a member of the team representing Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted. He serves the counties in southwestern Ohio.

“It will be wonderful to hear from our longtime friend Jon Husted’s representative as Joshua tells us about Jon’s new office, serving Ohio as Lt. Governor. We are so pleased to provide this chance for the residents of Darke County to have a real inside look at one of Ohio’s state offices,” said Betty Hill, DCRWC President.

Tovey graduated from the University of Dayton in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy. After interning in college with Secretary of State Jon Husted, he was offered a position as Regional Liaison in the office. He then continued to work to successfully elect Ohio’s current Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted. In addition to working for the Lt. Governor, Joshua is the Vice Chair for the Republican Party of Montgomery County.

The program is free and does not require reservations. The club does offer an optional dinner prior to the speaker’s program at a cost per person of $10 for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, May 9 by calling Wavelene Denniston at (937) 547-6477 or emailing her at: DCRWReservations@darkegop.org.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.